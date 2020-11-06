Janice M. Kelly
Louisville - Janice Mary Kelly, 81, of Louisville, passed away surrounded by the love of her children on November 2, 2020.
After graduating from Loretto High School in 1957, Janice married her high school sweetheart, Charles Kelly, Jr. Together, they built a family which includes 4 children, 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. She dedicated her life to her children - they were her greatest source of pride.
In 1974, Janice was a founding member of Daniel Boone Preschool in Frankfort, KY. The kindergarten graduates she taught were tracked over multi-year span. Their subsequent academic achievements were unprecedented in the state at that time. Upon returning to Louisville with her family, Janice taught at the Kentucky School for the Blind. A staunch advocate for the differently abled, Janice lobbied at the state capital to create and pass legislation to get designated parking spaces for people with different abilities. After these contributions, she turned her penchant for working with people into a career in real estate. Dedicated to finding her clients homes, she earned sales awards from both Century 21 Joe Guy Hagan and Paul Semonin Realtors. With her sales skills refined, Janice then became a certified diamond salesperson. After selling fine jewelry at Service Merchandise and then diamonds at Bailey, Banks & Biddle, she retired at the top of her game.
Retirement provided Janice the opportunity to nurture her grandchildren and travel to the Southwest where she found spiritual resonance and natural beauty that changed her life. A lifelong Catholic, her caring heart and desire to serve led her to become a Reiki Master. Janice shared Reiki with cancer warriors and their caregivers through the James Graham Brown Cancer Center and the support group, Friends for Hope. Over a 7-year span, Janice cared for numerous cancer warriors and left each session with new friends who then requested her by name for the next scheduled event. In a twist of fate, she was later diagnosed with breast cancer. With the love and support of her children, Janice beat that cancer and earned another 7 years of a well lived life. She has now received a diamond in her crown, for the adversities she overcame, the courageous heart she embodied and the ever expanding love she brought to this world.
Because of her example, her children know how to love, how to heal, how to stand up and walk away from any situation that does not support our highest good. We know how to hope and endure and carry on with her imprinted on our hearts. We are #KELLYSTRONG.
Janice was predeceased by Charles, her husband of 59 years; her stillborn son, Timothy Patrick; her beloved grandmother, Lillian Ryan Fowler, her parents Joseph & Vioda Fowler; and her brother, Wayne.
She is survived by her children, Cindy Sikorsky (Doug Reynolds) of New Albany IN, Mike Kelly (Barbie) of Georgetown, Joel Kelly (Sonia) of New Albany, and Monica Kelly Molnar (John) of Louisville; grandchildren, Emily Nelson (Dustin), Ben Kelly, Sierra Molnar, Isabella and Christian Kelly; great grandchildren, Riley, Lily, Marley and Roc; and siblings, Don, Barbara, Reverend Father Joe Fowler, Mike, Denny, and her sister, Lorrie Peake, with whom Janice was especially close. Mary Fusting, Janice's life long best friend, also survives her.
Private services will be held for Janice. In lieu of flowers the family requests that any donations be made to the NICU at Norton Children's Hospital. Memories & condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com
.