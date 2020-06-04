Janice M. Lincoln
Janice M. Lincoln

Louisville - 70 passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020.

She was a faithful member of Church of the Living God Temple 45.

She is survived by her daughter, Ebony Lincoln; siblings, Roosevelt Lincoln, Sharon Swain and Jeanette Johnson; a special niece Angela Witchard; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends, and a special grand puppy, Bella.

Visitation: 9am -10:30am Monday, June 8, 2020 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St., funeral service will be private.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 4 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
Funeral services provided by
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
