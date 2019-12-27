Services
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Janice Marie Trotter


1953 - 2019
Janice Marie Trotter Obituary
Janice Marie Trotter

Louisville - 66, passed December 23, 2019. She was born August 22, 1953 to the late Edward and Rosa Moore Hayden in Louisville, Ky. She is preceded in death by her brother, Micheal Hayden.

She is survived by a daughter, Kristie Trotter (Mark Smith), a son, Ramon Trotter (Tqon Wallace); siblings, Harold McClain (Anna), Laverne Norfleet (Jimmy), Joseph Hayden, Deborah Hayden, Wanda Mayes (Lawrence); sister in law, Katherine Hayden; grandchildren, Damequa Wright, Mark Smith, Jr., four great grandchildren; her loving life partner, Rob McCoy; a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation will be 4:00-8:00 p.m., Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd., Louisville, Ky 40205. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 3, 2019 at the funeral home with burial to follow at Louisville Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
