Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Medeiros
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice Mary Medeiros


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Janice Mary Medeiros Obituary
Janice Mary Medeiros

Louisville - age 79, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019. She was born on March 13, 1940 to the late Roman and Evelyn Weyer.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Gary Weyer; and sister, Deanne Roeder and her husband, Chuck.

She is survived by her husband, Joseph F. Medeiros; children, Dee Dee Stewart (Mike), Karen Ann Hildebrand, Marcy Hardesty (Randy), Jennifer Medeiros, Jospeh Medeiros (Melanie), and Mark Medeiros (Kim); thirteen grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 10 AM on Monday, May, 20, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy. Louisville, KY 40216. Burial will follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens West.

Visitation will be from 3 - 7 PM on Sunday at Owen Funeral Home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus Health of Louisville (hosparushealth.org).
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now