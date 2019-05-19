|
|
Janice Mary Medeiros
Louisville - age 79, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019. She was born on March 13, 1940 to the late Roman and Evelyn Weyer.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Gary Weyer; and sister, Deanne Roeder and her husband, Chuck.
She is survived by her husband, Joseph F. Medeiros; children, Dee Dee Stewart (Mike), Karen Ann Hildebrand, Marcy Hardesty (Randy), Jennifer Medeiros, Jospeh Medeiros (Melanie), and Mark Medeiros (Kim); thirteen grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 10 AM on Monday, May, 20, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy. Louisville, KY 40216. Burial will follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens West.
Visitation will be from 3 - 7 PM on Sunday at Owen Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus Health of Louisville (hosparushealth.org).
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 19, 2019