Services
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home
4400 Dixie Highway
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home
4400 Dixie Highway
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home
4400 Dixie Highway
Resources
Janice Raye Jackson Obituary
Janice Raye Jackson

Louisville - Janice R. Jackson, 66, loving wife to Wayne Jackson, passed away on Saturday February 23, 2019 at Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital.

She is preceded in death by her parents James and Virginia (Nichols) Byrne along with a sister Sandra VanAcker Roberts, brother Jimmy Byrne and nephew Gregory VanAcker.

Besides her husband of 47 years, she is survived by sons, Scott (Rebecca) Jackson and Dustin (Kesha) Jackson, sister Stacie Kiger (Brandon), with many loving nieces, nephews and her precious grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Friday at 12:00 pm at Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 4400 Dixie Highway. Visitation will be Thursday from 2-7 pm and Friday from 10:00 am until time of service at the funeral home.



louisvillememorialgardens.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 27, 2019
