Janice Richards, SCN



Louisville - Janice Richards, SCN, 79, was born in Chicago, IL. She died at Nazareth Home, Louisville, KY, on April 28, 2019. She was a professed Sister of Charity of Nazareth for 30 years.



Sister Janice studied at Spalding University where she received a degree in Social Work. She also served as the assistant manager at Spalding University's bookstore. From 1993-2016 Sister Janice served in social services ministry at Sacred Heart Southern Missions in Mississippi.



She served her SCN Community as secretary in the Ministry Office on the Nazareth Campus from 1985-1986.



Sister Janice is survived by her twin sister, Janet Richards, and her sister Patricia Richards, both of Apollo Beach, FL; and by her religious community.



A visitation and prayer service will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Nazareth Home Chapel.



Wake will be held at St. Vincent de Paul Church, Nazareth, KY, at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30, 2019.



Funeral Mass will be on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Church, Nazareth, KY. Burial will be in Nazareth Cemetery.



Funeral Arrangements are being handled by Ratterman Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY. Memorials may be sent to the SCN Office of Mission Advancement, P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, KY, 40048. Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary