Janice Susan Newman Wood
Janice Susan Newman Wood

Louisville - Janice Susan Newman Wood was welcomed into the arms of her Savior Jesus Christ on July 21, 2020.

Susie is survived by her husband of 43 years Wayne Wood, her mother Jane Newman, her sister Nancy Newman and her brother Jamie Newman.

Susie was a professional career development professor for HumanEsources for over a decade. Susie was awarded a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Indiana University, a Master's Degree in Human Resources from Webster University and a Master's Degree in Social Work from University of Louisville Kent School. Susie can be accredited with assisting numerous individuals on their careers paths as it was her profession as well as her ministry in serving Our Lord.

Susie also worked diligently with Animal Rescues for decades devoting her time, home, and service to the rescue of many dogs and was a guiding force for the rescue community. Her eight rescue dogs have been the joy and inspiration of her and Wayne's life and we are all grateful to them for their hard work and efforts in creating a happy home for these darling babies.

Although we will miss our precious Susie, we are blessed in knowing she is with her Father in Heaven, and our Lord Jesus Christ. As a devote Christian, we are confident Susie is happy with our Grandmother and those who have passed before her.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Newcomer Funeral Home, East Chapel (235 Juneau Drive) with burial to follow at Pennsylvania Run Cemetery in Louisville.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
Memories & Condolences
July 22, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Sheree P Koppel
