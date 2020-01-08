Services
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice Terry Hall

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janice Terry Hall Obituary
Janice Terry Hall

Louisville - 67, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her mother Daisy G. Hall and father Silas L. Hall.

Janice is survived by her daughter, Jessica Pressley (Rolando); granddaughter, Jana Hall; three sisters, JoAnn Hall, Joy Goatley(Warric) and Jennifer Cross (Winfred); brother, Jonathan Hall and a multitude of nieces and nephews.

Memorial service will be held on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 4pm to 5:30pm, at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -