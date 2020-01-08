|
Janice Terry Hall
Louisville - 67, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her mother Daisy G. Hall and father Silas L. Hall.
Janice is survived by her daughter, Jessica Pressley (Rolando); granddaughter, Jana Hall; three sisters, JoAnn Hall, Joy Goatley(Warric) and Jennifer Cross (Winfred); brother, Jonathan Hall and a multitude of nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be held on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 4pm to 5:30pm, at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020