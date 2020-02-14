|
Janice Yvonne Egerton Congleton
Lexington - Janice Yvonne Egerton Congleton passed away on February 13, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Charles W. Congleton, two brothers and a sister. She leaves to cherish her memory, a daughter, Brooke Nevius (Bill), sons, Lee Congleton (Frederica) and Christian Congleton (Marilyn), sister, Mary Sue Lippert and 7 grandchildren.
Visitation: Milward Funeral Home, 159 S. Broadway, Lexington, KY. Friday, February 21, 5-8 pm, Funeral Service, Saturday, February 22, 10 am.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020