Janie Carroll Luersen
Louisville - Janie Carroll Luersen, 85, of Louisville, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 at Belmont Senior Living Village in Louisville. She was born July 9, 1935 in Cincinnati to Mary Jane and Jerry Carroll, both of whom preceded her in death. She was a 1953 graduate of Sacred Heart Academy in Cincinnati, and attended Mt. St. Joseph College in Cincinnati, and graduated from Louisville's Bellarmine University in 1978, earning her Master's and Rank 3 in education. She taught special education at Ursuline Pitt, was the special needs resource educator with the Archdiocese of Louisville and retired from Ascension School as the special needs reading teacher. Janie also developed faith clubs within the archdiocese for adults with special needs. She was married for 53 years to Paul Luersen, who ran the AL J Schneider Co. for 37 years and passed away in 2008. She enjoyed playing bunco for over 60 years with friends, in addition to boating on the Ohio River for many years, and spending time with friends and family. Janie was always ready to laugh and have a good time! She will be greatly missed.
Survivors include four children: Annette (Steve) Dobler of Louisville, Mary (Dan) Mattingly of Batesville, IN, Tom (Stacy) Luersen of Denver, Colorado and Mike (Jeannie) Luersen of Louisville; 7 grandchildren, Joseph (Brittney) Skidmore, Chris (Christina) Luersen, Mary Catherine (Jamie) Larsen, Jesse Luersen, Paul, Timmy and Jenny Mattingly, two great grandchildren, Blake Luersen and Reid Skidmore, several nieces and nephews. Her sister Kathleen Fairbanks and brother Jerome Carroll preceded her in death.
There will be a drive-by visitation from 10 to noon, Friday, August 14th at Ratterman and Sons, Jeffersontown, 10600 Taylorsville Road, followed by Mass at St. Edward Catholic Church, 9608 Sue Helen Drive, Jeffersontown, at 1 p.m. Burial will be in St. Edward Cemetery. Memorials may be made to The Special Olympics
of Louisville, 1230 Liberty Bank Lane, Suite 140, Louisville, KY 40222.
.