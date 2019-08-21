|
|
Janie Lee Dempsey
East End - Janie Lee Dempsey, 95, of the East End returned to her Heavenly Father Sunday, August 18, 2019.
Mrs. Dempsey was born April 3, 1924 in Morganfield, Kentucky to the late Ernest and Agnes Tudor. She was a homemaker and former PBX operator for Breckinridge County Army Base, South Central Bell and Methodist Hospital.
She is preceded in death by her husband, William F. Dempsey and daughter, Lori Dempsey Frye Jones.
She leaves to cherish her memory her daughters, Jane Mattingly (Curtis) and Lisa Dempsey; grandchildren, Todd Nelson (Tracy), Traci Wilbert and Amber Able; 10 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; sister, Teeney Peacock and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be held at 4:00 pm on Saturday, August 24, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy at Brooks Rd.). Friends may pay their respects on Saturday from 1:00 pm until the time of service at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the .
www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 21, 2019