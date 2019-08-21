Services
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
502-957-5200
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
the chapel of Schoppenhorst Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
Preston Hwy at Brooks Rd
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
4:00 PM
the chapel of Schoppenhorst Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
Preston Hwy at Brooks Rd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janie Dempsey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janie Lee Dempsey


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janie Lee Dempsey Obituary
Janie Lee Dempsey

East End - Janie Lee Dempsey, 95, of the East End returned to her Heavenly Father Sunday, August 18, 2019.

Mrs. Dempsey was born April 3, 1924 in Morganfield, Kentucky to the late Ernest and Agnes Tudor. She was a homemaker and former PBX operator for Breckinridge County Army Base, South Central Bell and Methodist Hospital.

She is preceded in death by her husband, William F. Dempsey and daughter, Lori Dempsey Frye Jones.

She leaves to cherish her memory her daughters, Jane Mattingly (Curtis) and Lisa Dempsey; grandchildren, Todd Nelson (Tracy), Traci Wilbert and Amber Able; 10 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; sister, Teeney Peacock and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial service will be held at 4:00 pm on Saturday, August 24, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy at Brooks Rd.). Friends may pay their respects on Saturday from 1:00 pm until the time of service at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the .

www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
Download Now