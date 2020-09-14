Janis L. Raymer
Louisville - Janis L. Raymer, age 84, passed away September 12, 2020.
Born to the late Ernest and Dora Luttrell, Janis is also preceded in passing by her adoring husband of 17 years, Willie; her daughter Vickie Rose; and grandson Brad Thomas. Here to carry on her memory are her children, Randy Thomas (Dana), Kim Williams (Jim), Lisa Raymer (Mary), and Andrew Raymer; brother Danny Luttrell; granddaughter Amanda; great-grandchildren Landon and Amellia; and a large host of other family and friends.
Janis will always be remembered for the love she carried for her family and friends. She retired from JCPS as a secretary and was an avid member of Cedar Creek Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, September 16 at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road, from 11:00 am - 2:00 pm. A funeral service in Janis's honor will begin immediately at 2:00 pm. Janis will be laid to rest in Resthaven Memorial Park.