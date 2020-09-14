1/1
Janis L. Raymer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janis L. Raymer

Louisville - Janis L. Raymer, age 84, passed away September 12, 2020.

Born to the late Ernest and Dora Luttrell, Janis is also preceded in passing by her adoring husband of 17 years, Willie; her daughter Vickie Rose; and grandson Brad Thomas. Here to carry on her memory are her children, Randy Thomas (Dana), Kim Williams (Jim), Lisa Raymer (Mary), and Andrew Raymer; brother Danny Luttrell; granddaughter Amanda; great-grandchildren Landon and Amellia; and a large host of other family and friends.

Janis will always be remembered for the love she carried for her family and friends. She retired from JCPS as a secretary and was an avid member of Cedar Creek Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, September 16 at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road, from 11:00 am - 2:00 pm. A funeral service in Janis's honor will begin immediately at 2:00 pm. Janis will be laid to rest in Resthaven Memorial Park.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Visitation
11:00 - 02:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
Send Flowers
SEP
16
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
5024915950
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved