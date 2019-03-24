Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Janis Lashley Obituary
Janis Lashley

Louisville -

Janis Lashley, 79, of Louisville, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019 at her home.

She was a member of Cloverleaf Baptist Church.

Janis was preceded in death by her husband, James "Pat" Lashley and daughter, Lorri Chamness.

She is survived by her grandson, Aaron Tull (Lauren); great-grandchildren, Alyssa and Patrick Tull; sisters, LaRaine Gilley, Delores Drane (Larry), and Shirlee Magallon (Rob).

The family would like to give a special thanks to nieces Donna (Lashley) Clark and Shelley Meyers.

Her funeral service will be 11am Wednesday at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels, 4832 Cane Run Road, with burial in Louisville Memorial Gardens West.

Visitation will be 2-8pm Tuesday.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 24, 2019
