Jaquan latrell King
Louisville -
King, Jaquan Latrell, 17, of Louisville died Friday November 1, 2019 at the University of Louisville Hospital.
He is survived by his mother Shereda Ingram; his father Jerry King, Jr. and a host of relatives.
His funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday November 7, 2019 at Brown Memorial CME Church 809 W. Chestnut St., with burial in Louisville Cemetery. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Arrangements are by W. P. Porter Mortuary. Online Condolences wpportermortuary.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019