W. P. Porter Mortuary
2611 Virginia Ave
Louisville, KY 40211
(502) 775-5555
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Brown Memorial CME Church
809 W. Chestnut St.
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Brown Memorial CME Church
809 W. Chestnut St.
Jaquan Latrell King Obituary
Jaquan latrell King

Louisville -

King, Jaquan Latrell, 17, of Louisville died Friday November 1, 2019 at the University of Louisville Hospital.

He is survived by his mother Shereda Ingram; his father Jerry King, Jr. and a host of relatives.

His funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday November 7, 2019 at Brown Memorial CME Church 809 W. Chestnut St., with burial in Louisville Cemetery. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Thursday at the church.

Arrangements are by W. P. Porter Mortuary. Online Condolences wpportermortuary.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
