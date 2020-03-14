|
Jared R. Paulin
Louisville - Jared R. Paulin, 38, of Louisville, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Norton Brownsboro Hospital.
He was born September 4, 1981 in Louisville a son to Thomas Paulin and the late Pamela S. Eicher Paulin.
Jared was a graduate of Trinity High School and attended UK, where he was a member of the rugby team. Jared was a fierce volleyball player, yet enjoyed hunting and fishing also. He worked construction and was a Catholic by faith. Jared never met a stranger and was at kid at heart, often being known as "every child's uncle". His greatest joy in life was his family and spending time with his girls.
He is survived by his three girls, Abigail, Shelby and Payton Paulin; Christy Paulin, the mother of their children; father, Thomas Paulin; sisters, Courtney Ray (Chad) and Erin Choi (Jin) and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephew and a million friends.
His Funeral Service will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews" followed by burial in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020 and after 10 a.m. until time of the service on Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorial gifts in the form of contributions may be made to Kosair Charities.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020