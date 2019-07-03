|
|
Jarrinetta "Jarri" Norwood Pritchett
Louisville - Jarrinetta ("Jarri") Norwood Pritchett, 49, passed away on June 29, 2019, surrounded by loving family. Jarri was born on November 2, 1969 in South Bend, Indiana. She graduated from Male High School in 1987. She attended Spalding College and obtained a Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems from McKendree University in 2000. Jarri later obtained her Masters in Applied Technology from Bellarmine University. She worked as an IT Project Manager for Aegon/Transamerica for 26 years.
Jarri was just stunningly beautiful inside and out. Her gorgeous smile and intelligence attracted countless friends. She had a wicked sense of humor and boundless compassion. She had little tolerance for laziness or weakness - Jarri never made excuses, and she had no patience for those who did. She had a beautiful singing voice, and put it to good use as the Youth Choir Director at Watson Memorial Baptist Church while she attended college. The kids she taught, "Jarri's kids," were so devoted they still kept in touch with her.
Jarri was unique. She was an original. She was true to herself. She was a devoted mother to her beloved son, Alexander. She was a loving wife to her husband and soulmate, Chuck. She was a generous and caring daughter, stepmom, sister, and aunt. Jarri was so dearly loved, and she will be so sorely missed. Her infectious spirit will live on and her indelible memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved her.
Jarri is survived by her husband, Charles "Chuck" Pritchett, her son, Alexander Holley, her parents Dr. James Norwood and Laura Norwood, step children, Jess and Julia Pritchett, all of Louisville, siblings James Edward Norwood (Suwannee), Louisville, Donn Norwood (Stacy), Dumfries, Virginia, Michael Norwood (Nikki), Chattanooga, TN, Diana Norwood, Phoenix, Arizona, nine nieces and nephews, and scores of aunts, uncles and cousins from the Norwood and Lewis families, many of whom will travel to Louisville to be with Jarri.
Visitation will be at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane on Thursday, July 11 from 3:00 to 8:00. Additional visitation will be at Emmanuel Baptist Church at 3815 West Broadway in Louisville on Friday, July 12 beginning at 9:30 followed by a Celebration of Life at 11:00. The family asks that expressions of sympathy may be made to your favorite house of worship or by just doing something nice for someone.
Published in The Courier-Journal from July 3 to July 10, 2019