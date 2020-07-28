Jason Anthony Kottak
Louisville - Jason Anthony Kottak, 43 of Louisville, passed away unexpectedly on July 26, 2020. Jason was a very loving person who always would help others in need. He had that bright and warm smile that was always welcoming.
Jason graduated from St. Xavier High School in 1995. He earned a Criminal Justice Degree from the University of Louisville in 1999. Jason owned his own business and held various retail management positions over his career, most recently with Walgreens.
He loved the outdoors and his dogs Greyson and Kara. He was an avid fan for all U of L sports, especially basketball and football. He was an encyclopedia of knowledge relating to past teams and games.
Jason was devoted to James Dermody his partner for life. They shared their love for each other over the past the 18 years. He was a loving and caring son, brother and uncle.
Jason is survived by his parents, Raymond and Rita Marks Kottak, his partner James Dermody, sisters Lisa Kottak Caruso, Julie Kottak Dreisbach, his nieces Mackenna Caruso, Delaney Caruso, Ella Dreisbach, Estey Dreisbach, His aunts Suzanne Kottak Coyle, Ann Marks Miracle (Luke), his Uncles Joseph L. Kottak (Nita), Stephen Marks (Marcia), Kevin Marks (Joan), Tony Marks (Marion) and his loving grandmother Louise Marks and all of his wonderful cousins.
Funeral Arrangements will be handled by Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic all services will be private.
Expressions of Sympathy and Love can be made to St Joseph Catholic Church "Save the Steeples" Campaign - 1406 East Washington St. Louisville, KY, 40206
Any memories and condolences can be shared through the funeral home website: ArchLHeadyResthaven.com
.