|
|
Jason Daniel Thompson
December 20, 1983 - October 6, 2019
Jason Daniel Thompson, 35, passed away suddenly. He leaves behind a wife, Rachel, and sons Levi (6), Hunter and Cole (2). He was a loving husband, father, son, grandson, brother, nephew and a dear friend to so many. He savored every moment he could to be with his darling boys who loved sledding in the wintertime, watching his boys play soccer - as he once did as a young man as well.
He also leaves behind his mother, Becky Thompson; father, Darrell Thompson; brother, Brian Thompson (Justine); nieces Amelia and London; father-in-law, mother-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandmothers, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Emmit Schmidt and Gerald Thompson, great-grandmother, Elizabeth Prince.
Visitation and condolences will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019, at The Glenview Condominiums, 5100 US Highway 42, Louisville, KY, 40241, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions will be most appreciated to your local heart foundation in his honor.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019