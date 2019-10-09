Services
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
The Glenview Condominiums
5100 US Highway 42
Louisville, KY
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Jason Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jason Daniel Thompson


1983 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jason Daniel Thompson Obituary
Jason Daniel Thompson

December 20, 1983 - October 6, 2019

Jason Daniel Thompson, 35, passed away suddenly. He leaves behind a wife, Rachel, and sons Levi (6), Hunter and Cole (2). He was a loving husband, father, son, grandson, brother, nephew and a dear friend to so many. He savored every moment he could to be with his darling boys who loved sledding in the wintertime, watching his boys play soccer - as he once did as a young man as well.

He also leaves behind his mother, Becky Thompson; father, Darrell Thompson; brother, Brian Thompson (Justine); nieces Amelia and London; father-in-law, mother-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandmothers, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Emmit Schmidt and Gerald Thompson, great-grandmother, Elizabeth Prince.

Visitation and condolences will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019, at The Glenview Condominiums, 5100 US Highway 42, Louisville, KY, 40241, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions will be most appreciated to your local heart foundation in his honor.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jason's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.