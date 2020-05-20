Jason Gerard Bell
1978 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jason's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jason Gerard Bell

Louisville - 42, was born March 23, 1978 to Carolyn and Robert Bell. He departed this life on May 17, 2020. He was preceded in death by his grandparents. At a young age, he was baptized into Christ at First Baptist Church of Jeffersontown and later united with Green Castle Baptist Church.

Jason was a graduate of Eastern High School and later attended the University of Kentucky earning undergraduate degrees in Philosophy and Psychology. He later graduated from the University of Kentucky Law School as a Doctor of Jurisprudence.

Jason was an avid soccer player. After his playing time at the University of Kentucky, he continued his love for the sport by coaching high school and in several youth leagues.

He leaves behind his parents, Robert and Carolyn, a brother Robert Austin, three children; Ke'Asia Johnson-Bell, Charles-Irvin Marley Bell, and Ivy Mae Bell; a special friend Meredith Hernandez, and a host of relatives and other friends. He will be missed by all.

Funeral services will be private. W.T. Shumake and Daughters Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 20 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
W T Shumake & Daughters Funeral Home
3815 Newburg Rd
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 458-6214
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved