Jason Gerard Bell



Louisville - 42, was born March 23, 1978 to Carolyn and Robert Bell. He departed this life on May 17, 2020. He was preceded in death by his grandparents. At a young age, he was baptized into Christ at First Baptist Church of Jeffersontown and later united with Green Castle Baptist Church.



Jason was a graduate of Eastern High School and later attended the University of Kentucky earning undergraduate degrees in Philosophy and Psychology. He later graduated from the University of Kentucky Law School as a Doctor of Jurisprudence.



Jason was an avid soccer player. After his playing time at the University of Kentucky, he continued his love for the sport by coaching high school and in several youth leagues.



He leaves behind his parents, Robert and Carolyn, a brother Robert Austin, three children; Ke'Asia Johnson-Bell, Charles-Irvin Marley Bell, and Ivy Mae Bell; a special friend Meredith Hernandez, and a host of relatives and other friends. He will be missed by all.



Funeral services will be private. W.T. Shumake and Daughters Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.









