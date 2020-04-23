|
Jason L. Roehm
Floyds Knobs - Jason L. Roehm, 71, of Floyds Knobs, Indiana passed away Wednesday April 22, 2020 at Baptist East Hospital in Louisville, KY. He was born in Evansville, Indiana to the late Alba and Pauline Roehm. He was a retired Tool & Die Maker for the General Electric Company after 37 years of service and he was a member of the I.A.M. Jason was devoted to his family & loved serving others out of his love for his Lord & Savior Jesus Christ.
Jason is survived by his wife of 49 years: Janice, his daughters: Jennifer (Craig) and Julie, his son: Justin (Stephanie), six grandchildren, his brother-in-law: John, and two nephews: John and Sam,his Aunt Norma Lee, his Uncle Norman, and 7 cousins: Artis, Brad, Kathy, Nancy, Bill, Suzi and Gail.
Funeral arrangements will be private and have been entrusted to the Oak Street Chapel of Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes with a Celebration of Life Service taking place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be given to Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church or The World Our Parish, Inc.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020