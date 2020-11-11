1/1
Jason Lobe
{ "" }
Jason Lobe

Louisville - Lobe, Jason Manning, 49, passed away tragically in a hit and run accident on Saturday, November 7, 2020.

He was born in Louisville, KY, was a graduate of Trinity High School and was a self-employed Ironworker.

Jason is survived by his parents, Anne and William Carl Lobe; son Austin T. Lobe; brother, Josh W. Lobe and niece and nephew, Malea and Korbin Lobe.

Cremation was chosen with Highlands Funeral Home. A memorial celebration will be at 1:00 pm on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Des Pres Park. Private burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery.

In honor of Jason's memory, expressions of sympathy may be made to a charity of your choice.






Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home - Louisville
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
