Jason Lobe
Louisville - Lobe, Jason Manning, 49, passed away tragically in a hit and run accident on Saturday, November 7, 2020.
He was born in Louisville, KY, was a graduate of Trinity High School and was a self-employed Ironworker.
Jason is survived by his parents, Anne and William Carl Lobe; son Austin T. Lobe; brother, Josh W. Lobe and niece and nephew, Malea and Korbin Lobe.
Cremation was chosen with Highlands Funeral Home. A memorial celebration will be at 1:00 pm on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Des Pres Park. Private burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery.
In honor of Jason's memory, expressions of sympathy may be made to a charity of your choice
.