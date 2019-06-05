Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Jason Ryan Abell Obituary
Jason Ryan Abell

Louisville - 30, passed away June 1, 2019 at Saint Mary and Elizabeth Hospital.

He was born in Louisville, Kentucky.

He was an avid UK basketball fan.

He attended Southeeast Christian Church at the Southwest Location.

He is survived by his parents, Nancy and Jay Abell; his sister Lauren Baldwin (Adrian).

Jason you were so loved. Kind, funny, perfectionist, striving always to be better. God lent you to us and has taken you back. We will meet you again. Fly home, sweet angel, to God's loving arms.

Services will be 10 A.M. Thursday June 6, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home. 5317 Dixie Highway Louisville, Kentucky 40216.

Visitation will be from 1 P.M. - 8 P.M. Wednesday June 5, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home.

Burial will follow at Cave Hill Cemetery
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 5, 2019
