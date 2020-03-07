|
Jason Wade Geary, II
Louisville - "Lil Jay" age 25 of Louisville, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at his residence.
Lil Jay was born in Louisville KY to Jason Sr. and Amanda (Huff) Geary on November 12, 1994. Lil Jay followed his Dad's footsteps becoming the first son to work as a plumber at Jays Plumbing the family business. He was a member of Eagles Landing World Outreach Church.
Lil Jay is also survived by his three brothers, Jordan(Felicia), Jonathan Sr.(Ciera) and Jacob Geary; two sisters, Amber and Nautica Wright; two neices Selena and Kayleigh; two nephews Tony and Jonathan II affectionately known as Baby Jon by his Uncle Jay. He was the light of Uncle Jay's life and his little sidekick; grandparents, Dennis and Carolyn Geary, Susie Graham, and Terry Huff; great-grandpa Carl Meredith; several aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
Lil Jay also leaves behind to cherish his memory; the love of his life Samantha Ramey.
Funeral services will be on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 7 PM at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy. Louisville, KY 40216.
Visitation will be from 10 AM - 7PM.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020