Jason William Hatler
Louisville - Jason "Jay" William Hatler, 43, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at his home. He was preceded in death by his grandparents William and Buleah Hatler, furbabies Murphy and Melvin.
He is survived by his wife Pam Hatler, his children Kaelyn Say (Noah) and Blade Fulton and furbabies Lexi, Teddy, and Molly Jean, his mother Peggy McKinney (Brad), and a large extended family who loved him very much.
His funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home at 7:00pm. Visitation will be from 2-7 at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to Kentucky Humane Society and American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019