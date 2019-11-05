Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Jason William Hatler

Jason William Hatler Obituary
Jason William Hatler

Louisville - Jason "Jay" William Hatler, 43, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at his home. He was preceded in death by his grandparents William and Buleah Hatler, furbabies Murphy and Melvin.

He is survived by his wife Pam Hatler, his children Kaelyn Say (Noah) and Blade Fulton and furbabies Lexi, Teddy, and Molly Jean, his mother Peggy McKinney (Brad), and a large extended family who loved him very much.

His funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home at 7:00pm. Visitation will be from 2-7 at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy can be made to Kentucky Humane Society and American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
