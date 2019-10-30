|
|
Jasper Blumenberg
Hopkinsville - Jasper Blumenberg, age 82, departed this life on Monday, October 28, 2019. He was born in Greenwood, MS on July 14, 1937 to Samuel Blumenberg and Dora McCoy. He was the youngest of 11 children and the last to survive. He joined the United States Air Force in 1954 and became an aerial photographer. After leaving the military he moved to Chicago and later to Louisville, Ky. He would eventually settle in Hopkinsville Ky. He worked for International Harvester and later as a production supervisor for Aircraft Gear before retiring. He was funny, loving, responsible and always looking for a better life for his family. He was preceded in death by two sons, Joseph Paul and Rodney Dee.
He is survived by his wife of 62 yrs, Vera; three sons, Kenneth (Karen) of Colorado Springs, CO, Dale (Lucille) of Hopkinsville, KY and Roger (Delmecia) of Smyrna TN; and daughter-in-law, Denice Blumenberg (wife of the late Rodney Blumenberg); 16 grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren.
He will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved him.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 pm at Life Tabernacle Church,1306 Blooming Grove Road, Hopkinsville, Kentucky 42240 on Thursday, October 31, 2019 and also on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 11 am to 1 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, East Louisville Chapel, 235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, KY. Funeral services will be 1 pm at Newcomer.
To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019