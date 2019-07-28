|
Jay H. Bryant
Louisville - Jay H. Bryant, 84, of Louisville, passed away on July 24, 2019. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife Verna Bryant; his daughter; two stepdaughters; one granddaughter; one great-grandson; five brothers; several nieces and nephews; and a host of wonderful friends. The Funeral Service will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 12pm in Evergreen Dignity Memorial Chapel. The visitation will be Monday from 10am until the time of service. Memorial Donations in Jay's name can be made to The Kidney Foundation of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 28, 2019