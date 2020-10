Jay O. EvansLouisville - Jay O. Evans, 84, of Louisville, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020. He was born July 15, 1936.Jay will be missed by his loving wife, Tom, four children, their families and many friends. He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Faye and AJ Evans; and sister, Pattee Luckett.Celebration of Life to be announced. Memorial donations can be made to Watkins UMC or Alzheimer's Association