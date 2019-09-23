|
Jay "Jay Bird" Wilkerson
Louisville - Jay "Jay Bird" Wilkerson, 87 of Louisville, passed away on Sunday September 22nd, 2019.
Jay served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict on the USS Coral Sea. He was a graduate of the Kentucky School of Mortuary Science. He later went on to work for General Electric Appliance Park for 37 years. He was an active member of Hurstbourne Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). He was a very talented outdoorsman who loved fishing, hunting and gardening and a talented handyman who could fix anything. He received blue ribbons at the KY State Fair for his tomatoes. He was a kind and generous man that was well loved by his family and many friends. According to his girls he was the best man and father who ever lived.
He was preceded in death by his first wife Louise Wilkerson and his parents Ish and Sallie Wilkerson.
He is survived by his loving wife, Susie Wilkerson, his children, Sue Ater (David), Pam Wood (John), Kim Schultz (Mike), Chris Thomas (Wendy) and Mark Thomas, his grandchildren, Dave, Erika, Justin, Nick, Alex, Emylie and Chase, 5 great-grandchildren, 5 sisters, Jewell Hurt, Josie Elmore, Jessie Green, Blanche Grider and Margaret Parris, one brother, Fred Wilkerson and his beloved dog, Daisey.
Visitation will be Friday September 27th from 2-8PM and Saturday from 10AM-12PM, at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. Funeral Services will be Saturday at 12PM at the Funeral Home with burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Permanent Fund at Hurstbourne Christian Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 23 to Sept. 26, 2019