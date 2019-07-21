|
Jayne Ann Buren
Louisville - Jayne Ann Buren, 87 of Louisville, passed away peacefully at home Friday July 19, 2019.
The daughter of Lawrence and Stella McClanahan of Madison, IN, Jayne Ann was married to the late Joseph B. Buren for 52 years. A classy lady, she was a loving and caring mother to her children and known as Memaw to her grandchildren. Jayne Ann devoted her life to helping others and was a dedicated Avon representative for 40+ years. She was a devout member of St. Albert the Great, serving on numerous committees, making many lifelong friends and rarely missed a mass.
She is preceded in death by her brother, Larry McClanahan.
Left to cherish Jayne Ann's memory are her sons, Bernie, Larry (Dana), Mike (Stacie) and Chris (Gina) and 11 grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 12 pm on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 1395 Girard Dr. 40222. Guests are invited to attend a visitation from 10-12pm at the church.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 21, 2019