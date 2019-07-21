Services
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
7410 Westport Road
Louisville, KY 402224100
(502) 426-9351
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Albert the Great Catholic Church
1395 Girard Dr.
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Albert the Great Catholic Church
1395 Girard Dr.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jayne Buren
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jayne Ann Buren

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jayne Ann Buren Obituary
Jayne Ann Buren

Louisville - Jayne Ann Buren, 87 of Louisville, passed away peacefully at home Friday July 19, 2019.

The daughter of Lawrence and Stella McClanahan of Madison, IN, Jayne Ann was married to the late Joseph B. Buren for 52 years. A classy lady, she was a loving and caring mother to her children and known as Memaw to her grandchildren. Jayne Ann devoted her life to helping others and was a dedicated Avon representative for 40+ years. She was a devout member of St. Albert the Great, serving on numerous committees, making many lifelong friends and rarely missed a mass.

She is preceded in death by her brother, Larry McClanahan.

Left to cherish Jayne Ann's memory are her sons, Bernie, Larry (Dana), Mike (Stacie) and Chris (Gina) and 11 grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 12 pm on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 1395 Girard Dr. 40222. Guests are invited to attend a visitation from 10-12pm at the church.

Please visit us online at www.archlheadywestport.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now