Jayne B. Simcoe
Anderson, SC - Jayne B. Simcoe, wife of Richard O. Simcoe, for 70 years, passed away November 30, 2020 in Anderson, SC.
Born April 20, 1928 in Louisville, KY, she was the daughter of the late Milam Watkins Beasley and Mae Covington Beasley. She was a graduate of Anchorage High School (1946) and attended the University of Louisville and was a member of the Sigma Kappa Sorority. She worked several years in pediatrics and obstetrics as a medical technician.
In addition to her husband, Richard, Mrs. Simcoe is survived by her son, Richard Christopher Simcoe and wife, DeAnne DeNormandie Simcoe, grandchildren: Landon Carr Simcoe, William Christopher Simcoe, and Caroline Meiyu Covington Simcoe; brother, Milam Watkins Beasley and wife, Rebecca Miller Beasley, plus several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter, Diane Simcoe and sister, Lucy Beasley Button.
Mrs. Simcoe will be interred in the Simcoe family plot at the Worthington Cemetery in Jefferson County, KY. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
The family would like to acknowledge Wren Hospice for the excellent service and professionalism in caring for Jayne.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dominion Senior Living-Memory Care Staff, 3461 N. Hwy 81, Anderson, SC 29621.
