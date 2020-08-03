1/1
Jayne M. "Muzzy" Hibberd
Jayne M. "Muzzy" Hibberd

Louisville - Jayne M. Hibberd ("Muzzy"), 92, passed away August 2, 2020. Jayne graduated from Sacred Heart Academy and Ursuline College. She then received her masters from Spalding University. She retired from Jefferson County Public Schools after many years as a school librarian. Jayne was a faithful member of All Saints Catholic Church in Taylorsville. She held executive positions in many social and community organizations. She was an avid square dancer, member of the Red Hat Society, member of multiple senior groups and organized numerous senior bus tours.

Jayne was preceded in death by her first husband and father of her children Everett Ray Williams and her grandson Paul Grose III. Her second husband Marion Hibberd also precedes her in death.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her children Kyle T. Williams (Brenda), Douglas Williams (Constance Wagner) and Leslie Zoeller (Carl), grandchildren Kyle Williams Jr., Aaron Williams, Abby Petter, Erin Williams, Victoria Williams, Carl Zoeller Jr., Rob Zoeller, Angela Roggenkamp, Daniel Grose and Samantha Grose and fifteen great grandchildren.

A service to honor the life of Jayne will be held Friday, August 7th at 10am in the chapel of Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home with burial to follow in Highland Memory Gardens.

Visitation will be Thursday, August 6th from 3-7pm at the funeral home. Online condolences can be left at www.archlheadyresthaven.com.






Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
AUG
7
Service
10:00 AM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
Funeral services provided by
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
5024915950
