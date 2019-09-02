|
J.B. Blair
Shepherdsville - Mr. J.B. Blair, age 69, of Shepherdsville, returned to his Heavenly Father on Sunday, September 1, 2019. Mr. Blair was born on September 29, 1949 in Letcher Co., KY. He became a member of St. Athanasius Catholic Church after accepting Christ on September 5, 2016 and Baptism on September 6, 2016. J.B. retired from the Ford Motor Co. , LAP after 32 years of dedicated service. He was an avid UK fan. He was preceded in death by his parents, Allen Bee and Della Blair and his brother, Charles Blair. Mourning his passing are his wife of 43 ½ years, Helen Schook Blair; his brothers, Evan Blair (Vicki) and Vennon Blair; sisters, Ardealie Branson and Dulcena Mentzer and numerous other family members. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, September 9, 2019 at St. Athanasius Parish (5915 Outer Loop, Louisville, KY) with burial in Brookland Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd., Shepherdsville, KY). Expressions of sympathy may be sent to Hosparus or St. Athanasius Parish. www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 2 to Sept. 6, 2019