JB HittLouisville - John Baxter Hitt II, (affectionately known as "JB") passed away on November 17, 2020 in Louisville, KY. He was preceded in death by his children; John Baxter Hitt III and Susan Hitt Wemes.He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Elaine; his grandchildren, John Spencer Hitt (Maggie), Aileen Hitt Stuecker (Brian), Eric (Meagan), Sharyn Jameson (Russel), Tim (Jessica), Matthew (Amanda), and Patrick (Kelly) Wemes; his sisters, Barbara DeGeorge, and Suzanne Bolus; and nine great grandchildren, Quinn, Tinsley and Willow Stuecker; Ford, Birdie and Sonny Hitt; Russell Jameson and Bella and Lucy Wemes.JB was a 1957 graduate and Hall of Fame inductee of Male High School, and a graduate of the College of Pharmacy at the University of Kentucky, class of 1963. JB worked as a Pharmacist at K-Mart until his retirement in 1997.He was a man who found great joy in his church, his family, and his Masonic fraternity. JB was a member of St. Matthews-PRP Masonic Lodge #906, King Solomon Chapter #5, Louisville Council #4, Louisville DeMolay Commandry #12, the Lexington York Rite Bodies, Valley of Louisville Scottish Rite and Kosair Shrine Temple. He also had the honor of serving on the Board of Directors of Kosair Charities. He was a member of the Red Cross of Constantine, the Philalethes Society, the York Rite College, and many other appendant bodies. JB served as Grand High Priest of the Grand Chapter of Kentucky between the years of 1986-1987 and 1987-1988. In 1993, he was elected as a Trustee of the General Grand Chapter and served in that position for six years, until elected General Grand Treasurer in 1999.A man of true integrity and optimism, JB loved to learn and travel the world. Without hesitation, he spent part of his golden years raising five of his grandchildren. They will be forever grateful for the sacrifice he made, and the love and care that Elaine and he gave them.There will be a memorial service at a later date which is yet to be determined. In Lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may go to St. Andrew United Church of Christ, 2608 Browns Lane, 40220 or to Kosair Charities at PO 37370, 40233.