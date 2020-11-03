Or Copy this URL to Share

JE Adams, Jr.



Louisville - 90, passed away Fri. Oct. 30, 2020. He was a member of Canaan Christian Church and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity. Survivors: beloved wife of 65 years, Patricia E. Adams; children, JE Adams III, Patrick E. Adams, Tonya E. Adams; sister, Cleopatra Washington and a host of other relatives, friends, fraternity brothers and church family. Visitation: Sat. 11AM followed by service at 12PM. Both services will be held at his church, 2840 Hikes Ln. Entombment: Rest Haven Memorial Park. Hathaway & Clark Funeral Home, Inc. in charge of arrangements.









