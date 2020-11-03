1/1
Je Adams Jr.
1930 - 2020
JE Adams, Jr.

Louisville - 90, passed away Fri. Oct. 30, 2020. He was a member of Canaan Christian Church and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity. Survivors: beloved wife of 65 years, Patricia E. Adams; children, JE Adams III, Patrick E. Adams, Tonya E. Adams; sister, Cleopatra Washington and a host of other relatives, friends, fraternity brothers and church family. Visitation: Sat. 11AM followed by service at 12PM. Both services will be held at his church, 2840 Hikes Ln. Entombment: Rest Haven Memorial Park. Hathaway & Clark Funeral Home, Inc. in charge of arrangements.




Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
11:00 AM
NOV
7
Service
12:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Hathaway & Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
2718 Virginia Avenue
Louisville, KY 40211
(502) 778-7096
