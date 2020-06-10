Jean Allen
Louisville - Jean Allen, 90, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020.
Jean worked for Brantley at Churchill Downs in Customer Service for many years. She was also very active at the Sun Valley Community Center and was a member of Faith Presbyterian Church.
She was born on August 16, 1929 in Wolfe County, Kentucky. She is preceded in death by her son, Steven Allen and his wife, Denise Allen, siblings, Judy Childers, Richard Childers, Leland Childers, Lillian Rigsley, Jane Taylor, and Mabel Littleton. Here to carry on her memory are her daughter, Sandra (Dale Garner) Lamp, grandchildren, Jessica (Travis Harris) Hampton, Eric Hampton, and Veronica (Larry) Allen-Renfro, great grandchildren, Zachary Zumwalt, and Cooper Zumwalt, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). There will be a private funeral service and entombment at Bethany Cemetery. The family kindly suggest that expressions of sympathy be made to Hosparus of Louisville. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.