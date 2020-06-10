Jean Allen
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean Allen

Louisville - Jean Allen, 90, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020.

Jean worked for Brantley at Churchill Downs in Customer Service for many years. She was also very active at the Sun Valley Community Center and was a member of Faith Presbyterian Church.

She was born on August 16, 1929 in Wolfe County, Kentucky. She is preceded in death by her son, Steven Allen and his wife, Denise Allen, siblings, Judy Childers, Richard Childers, Leland Childers, Lillian Rigsley, Jane Taylor, and Mabel Littleton. Here to carry on her memory are her daughter, Sandra (Dale Garner) Lamp, grandchildren, Jessica (Travis Harris) Hampton, Eric Hampton, and Veronica (Larry) Allen-Renfro, great grandchildren, Zachary Zumwalt, and Cooper Zumwalt, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). There will be a private funeral service and entombment at Bethany Cemetery. The family kindly suggest that expressions of sympathy be made to Hosparus of Louisville. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 935-0056
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved