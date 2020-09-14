1/1
Jean Amelia Worland
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean Amelia Worland

Louisville - Jean Amelia Worland passed away Saturday September 12, 2020. She was born November 12, 1931, the youngest of 11 children of Lawrence E. and Louise (Meyers) Worland.

She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings and their spouses: Lawrence A. Worland, Marion (Marge) Worland, Virginia (Matt) Bisig, Bert (Mildred) Worland, George (Margaret) Worland, Christine (Dean) Winslow, Ann (Elmer) Littrell, John (Ann) Worland, Mary Lou (Dick) Thompson), Helen (Don) Loew, and several nieces and nephews.

She is survived by many nieces and nephews.

Jean was a life-long resident of Louisville, having grown up in St Therese parish. A 1950 graduate of Mercy Academy, she worked her entire career for Brown-Forman, serving many years as an executive administrative assistant in consumer relations. Jean was an accomplished singer, performing locally and regionally as a soloist as well as a member of the Holy Name Choral Club. Her singing of Ave Maria at church and numerous other catholic functions was quite memorable. She loved her many dogs, had great style, and was an independent, professional woman.

The family extends sincere thanks to her nephew Larry Loew, and the caring staff at Louisville East(Christopher East) and Baptist Health for their care of Jean in her latter years and at the time of her passing.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 2-8 pm at Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home 3800 Bardstown Rd. Her funeral mass will be at 10 am Thursday, September 17, 2020 at St. John Paul II 3521 Goldsmith Lane. Burial will follow at St. Michael Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Mercy Academy or to Hosparus.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
Send Flowers
SEP
17
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. John Paul II
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved