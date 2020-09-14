Jean Amelia WorlandLouisville - Jean Amelia Worland passed away Saturday September 12, 2020. She was born November 12, 1931, the youngest of 11 children of Lawrence E. and Louise (Meyers) Worland.She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings and their spouses: Lawrence A. Worland, Marion (Marge) Worland, Virginia (Matt) Bisig, Bert (Mildred) Worland, George (Margaret) Worland, Christine (Dean) Winslow, Ann (Elmer) Littrell, John (Ann) Worland, Mary Lou (Dick) Thompson), Helen (Don) Loew, and several nieces and nephews.She is survived by many nieces and nephews.Jean was a life-long resident of Louisville, having grown up in St Therese parish. A 1950 graduate of Mercy Academy, she worked her entire career for Brown-Forman, serving many years as an executive administrative assistant in consumer relations. Jean was an accomplished singer, performing locally and regionally as a soloist as well as a member of the Holy Name Choral Club. Her singing of Ave Maria at church and numerous other catholic functions was quite memorable. She loved her many dogs, had great style, and was an independent, professional woman.The family extends sincere thanks to her nephew Larry Loew, and the caring staff at Louisville East(Christopher East) and Baptist Health for their care of Jean in her latter years and at the time of her passing.Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 2-8 pm at Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home 3800 Bardstown Rd. Her funeral mass will be at 10 am Thursday, September 17, 2020 at St. John Paul II 3521 Goldsmith Lane. Burial will follow at St. Michael Cemetery.Expressions of sympathy may be made to Mercy Academy or to Hosparus.