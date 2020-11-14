Jean Branch Maney Edwards
Louisville - Edwards, Jean Branch Maney, 98, a native of Nashville, Tennessee and a long-distance runner for peace, justice, and the integrity of creation, died peacefully of natural causes at Treyton Oak Towers in Louisville, Kentucky on November 4, 2020. In accordance with her wishes, her body was donated to the University of Louisville Medical School.
Jean grew up in a decidedly conservative environment. Her mother, for a time treasurer of the Tennessee State Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), taught her, in Jean's words, "to salute and value the flag." Jean earned degrees from Converse College in Spartanburg, South Carolina and the Presbyterian Training School for Lay Workers in Richmond, Virginia.
At age 22, she married her first husband, Jim Gregory, then a soldier in the United States Army. A year later, in December 1944, Gregory was killed in action in the Battle of the Bulge. His death was for Jean a pivotal moment, resulting in an unwavering commitment to pacifism that would shape the rest of her life.
In 1947, Jean coincidently encountered George Edwards at a church meeting in Memphis. The two quickly found themselves to be kindred souls, George's biblically-based pacifism complementing the consequences Jean had drawn from the bitter loss of her first husband. Following a whirlwind courtship, they were married on December 30 of that year, remaining together for sixty-two years until George's death in 2010. Together, they formed a powerful team.
In the early years of their marriage, they served a series of Presbyterian churches in Southern Indiana, North Carolina and at Pewee Valley in Kentucky, Jean often accompanying the singing on the piano while George led the worship. It was during this time that their three children Riley, Virginia and John were born.
As Jean turned 40 and the civil rights movement came to the fore, she and her husband were instrumental in the formation of Peace Presbyterian Church, then an interracial new church development in Louisville's Newburg area.
Ten years later and with her children now leaving home, Jean turned her attention to the Louisville chapter of the Fellowship of Reconciliation (FoR), an international and interfaith peace organization. For years, she served the FoR on a voluntary basis, sometimes as secretary, other times as treasurer and throughout as contributor to the organization's monthly publication Forsooth.
After suffering a fall in her kitchen at age 92, Jean moved from her home on Kaelin Avenue to Treyton Oak Towers. Until almost the very end, you could hear her laughter ringing from one end of the hallway to the other.
In addition to her three children, Jean is descended by eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
A memorial service is planned for 12:00 pm on Saturday, November 28. In keeping with the constraints of the current pandemic, the service will be held in digital form only. If you would like to join in, please request the link at riley.edwards.raudonat@googlemail.com. Messages of condolence may also be sent to this address.
Contributions to Jean's loving memory may be sent to: Central Presbyterian Church (https://centralchurchky.org/
), Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary (https://www.lpts.edu/
) or the Louisville Fellowship of Reconciliation (https://louisvillefor.org/
).