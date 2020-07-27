1/1
Jean Chambers-Moore
Jean Chambers-Moore

Louisville - 84, was born in Nashville, TN to the late Mattie Owens and Clarence Moore.

She was raised by the late Lula and Jim Jackson in Middlesboro, Ky. there, she attended Lincoln School. Jean moved to Louisville, Ky in 1969 where she worked and retired from General Electric Appliance Park.

She united with Burnett Avenue Baptist Church, and was an active member until her health failed her.

Jean was called home on Monday July 20, 2020.

Jean was predeceased by sons; Barry, Clarence, Larry and Michael Chambers, daughters; Mattie Jackson and Jawana LaRue, grandson; Richard Jackson, husbands; Elbridge Chambers and Heina Moore Jr. and her two brothers, Clarence and William Moore.

Jean is survived by sons; William (Wanda), Carlous (Sandra) and William Chambers, Jr., daughter; Deborah (Gregory) Bass, thirteen grandchildren, twenty-four great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

Service will be private.




Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
