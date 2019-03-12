Jean Claire Wells



Louisville - Jean Claire Wells, 88, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019 at the Nazareth Home Clifton.



She was the former Jean Claire Streicher, a daughter of the late Matthew John and Amelia Streicher. Jean was a member of St. John Paul II (formerly St. Pius X Church).



Lovingly known as "Mama Jean", she was the most loving, giving and faithful person anyone would want to meet. She was a devoutly prayerful person and very true to her Catholic faith. Jean gave so much to all throughout her life.



Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband Cedric E. "Gene" Wells, siblings, M.J., Don, Bob and Mary Catherine Streicher and a great-granddaughter Amelia Weaver.



Left to cherish her memory are her children, Connie Crawley (Frank), Donna Bramer (Mike), Matt Wells, Brenda U'Sellis (Scott), Joe Wells (Jodi), Mary Beth Crush (Pat) and Ann Vest (Al); her brother Richard Streicher (Carolyn); 21 grandchildren, Frank (Lani), Dustin and Casey Crawley (Helen-Noel); Michael Bramer; Scott (Kaitlin), Kimberly Weaver (Adam) and Kevin U'Sellis (Jennie); Janie Groetsch (Ben), Julie, Gerard (Tammy), Gemma, Germaine and Jill Wells; Patrick (Christina), Kelly Effinger (Charlie), Daniel, Jeremy, Colleen and Cole Crush; Lauren Kemper (Nick) and Emily Vest; 9 great-grandchildren and one on the way.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. John Paul II, Goldsmith Lane Campus followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Diabetes and s or Mass of the Air. Online condolences may be left at www.ratterman.com. Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019