Services
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
502-957-5200
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
View Map
Burial
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
2:30 PM
Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Clark


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jean Clark Obituary
Jean Clark

Shepherdsville - Mrs. Jean Clark, age 89, of Hebron Estates, returned to her Heavenly Father on Saturday, May 4, 2019. Mrs. Clark was born under a tree in Hart County, KY on April 26, 1930. Mrs. Clark was a member of Lyons Missionary Baptist Church. She will be remembered as a kind and gentle woman. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Elmer Clark and 9 older siblings. She leaves to cherish her memory, her sons, Kenneth Clark, Donald Clark (Pat), Randall (Terry) Clark and Carl Clark; 4 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with burial in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens at 2:30 p.m. Friends may pay their respects on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
Download Now