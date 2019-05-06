|
|
Jean Clark
Shepherdsville - Mrs. Jean Clark, age 89, of Hebron Estates, returned to her Heavenly Father on Saturday, May 4, 2019. Mrs. Clark was born under a tree in Hart County, KY on April 26, 1930. Mrs. Clark was a member of Lyons Missionary Baptist Church. She will be remembered as a kind and gentle woman. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Elmer Clark and 9 older siblings. She leaves to cherish her memory, her sons, Kenneth Clark, Donald Clark (Pat), Randall (Terry) Clark and Carl Clark; 4 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with burial in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens at 2:30 p.m. Friends may pay their respects on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 6, 2019