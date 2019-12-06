|
|
Jean Cleaver
Louisville - Jean Cleaver, 63, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019. Jean enjoyed gardening, spending time with her family, and her dog Riley. Jean loved vacationing to the beach with her family. She was born on November 8, 1956 in Louisville, Kentucky to Ray and Shirley (Klaesi) Thompson. She is preceded in death by her Parents. Jean is survived by her loving Husband, Gary W. Cleaver, Daughter, Stephanie G. Hall, Son, Robert M. Singleton, III, Step-Sons, Wesley Cleaver, and Justin (Abby) Cleaver, Sister, Gail A. (Mark) Aubrey, Grandchildren, Taylor Hall (Brandon Williams), Alexis Hall, Jordan Singleton, Ava Singleton, and Addison Cleaver, Great-Grandchildren, Brielle Thompson, Anyah Dorsey, Niece, Shana (Brad) Greer, Nephew, Mark (Killian) Aubrey II, Great Niece, Riley Greer, Great Nephew, Conner Greer & several very special cousins. A Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date. Contributions in Jean's memory can be made to the Humane Society. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019