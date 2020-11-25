1/1
Jean Crosier
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean Crosier

LOUISVILLE - Jean Crosier, 90, passed away November 24th under Hosparus care at Baptist Hospital.

She was born Jean Bunnell, a native of Hart County, Kentucky, and the daughter of the late Athan and Opal Bunnell.

She was a homemaker, talented decorator, extraordinary cook and hostess, Cub Scout leader, and Youth Sunday School teacher as well as a former employee of Belknap and First National Bank. She made loving friends and lasting impressions wherever she went.

She was an active member of Beargrass Christian Church and its Round Robin and Friendship Sunday School Classes for sixty years. She was a member of the Woman's Club of St. Matthews and the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels. Jean was also a founding member of the Hurstbourne Country Club.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Sherman Crosier; her sister, Marjorie Cook; and her daughter-in-law, Wanda Crosier.

She leaves two sons to cherish her memory, Carl Crosier of Mahomet, IL, and Rick Crosier (Ashley) of Atlanta, GA. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Christy Hash (Travis), Kevin Crosier (Jamie), Bryan Crosier (Kari), Sarah Kaplan (Drew), and Mary Boyd Crosier; six great grandchildren, Hannah and Sam Hash, Emily and Elijah Crosier, Drew and Katherine Crosier; and three nephews, Garry (Linda), Larry (Donna), and Jerry Cook.

Her family recognizes the special bonds of love she shared and care she received from Alex Richardson and Michelle Crepps. They also recognize the numerous individuals at Masonic Home who enhanced her final years.

"Jean's beautiful and loving spirit touched so many lives. Her compassion and generosity will be remembered in the stories that her family and friends hold in their hearts."

The funeral service will be held Saturday, November 28th at 10 AM at Beargrass Christian Church with only immediate family in attendance. The service may be viewed live at: Vimeo.com/beargrass. Private burial in Resthaven Memorial Park.

Memorial gifts may be made to Beargrass Christian Church (www.beargrass.org) , 4100 Shelbyville Road, Louisville, KY 40207; or Hosparus Health (www.hosparushealth.org), 3532 Ephraim McDowell Drive, Louisville, KY 40205.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Beargrass Christian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved