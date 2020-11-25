Jean Crosier
LOUISVILLE - Jean Crosier, 90, passed away November 24th under Hosparus care at Baptist Hospital.
She was born Jean Bunnell, a native of Hart County, Kentucky, and the daughter of the late Athan and Opal Bunnell.
She was a homemaker, talented decorator, extraordinary cook and hostess, Cub Scout leader, and Youth Sunday School teacher as well as a former employee of Belknap and First National Bank. She made loving friends and lasting impressions wherever she went.
She was an active member of Beargrass Christian Church and its Round Robin and Friendship Sunday School Classes for sixty years. She was a member of the Woman's Club of St. Matthews and the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels. Jean was also a founding member of the Hurstbourne Country Club.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Sherman Crosier; her sister, Marjorie Cook; and her daughter-in-law, Wanda Crosier.
She leaves two sons to cherish her memory, Carl Crosier of Mahomet, IL, and Rick Crosier (Ashley) of Atlanta, GA. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Christy Hash (Travis), Kevin Crosier (Jamie), Bryan Crosier (Kari), Sarah Kaplan (Drew), and Mary Boyd Crosier; six great grandchildren, Hannah and Sam Hash, Emily and Elijah Crosier, Drew and Katherine Crosier; and three nephews, Garry (Linda), Larry (Donna), and Jerry Cook.
Her family recognizes the special bonds of love she shared and care she received from Alex Richardson and Michelle Crepps. They also recognize the numerous individuals at Masonic Home who enhanced her final years.
"Jean's beautiful and loving spirit touched so many lives. Her compassion and generosity will be remembered in the stories that her family and friends hold in their hearts."
The funeral service will be held Saturday, November 28th at 10 AM at Beargrass Christian Church with only immediate family in attendance. The service may be viewed live at: Vimeo.com/beargrass
. Private burial in Resthaven Memorial Park.
Memorial gifts may be made to Beargrass Christian Church (www.beargrass.org
) , 4100 Shelbyville Road, Louisville, KY 40207; or Hosparus Health (www.hosparushealth.org
), 3532 Ephraim McDowell Drive, Louisville, KY 40205.