Jean E. Burt
Louisville - Jean E. Burt, 90, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She liked nothing better than going to lunch and antiquing at Science Hill in Shelbyville with her two long term friends, Charlotte Caulder and Karen Stalker. She was very close to Gwen Harpring in the Buechel Women's Club. Jean was loved by all who knew her. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband, Joseph A. Burt, Sr.; step-children, Elizabeth Budde, Joseph Burt, Jr., Timothy Burt, Susan Burt; 19 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; nephew, Ron Hobbs; and Patricia McGuffey. The Funeral Service is Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 2:00pm at Evergreen Dignity Memorial Chapel with visitation beginning from 11:00am until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorial donations in Jean's honor to be made to KODA. Please visit www.Evergreen-Louisville.com to share condolences with Jean's family.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 24, 2019