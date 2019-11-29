Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Burial
Following Services
Bethany Cemetery
Jean E. Harman Obituary
Jean E. Harman

Louisville - age 88, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019. She was born on June 18, 1931 to the late Paul and Alene Eskridge. Jean was a member of Cloverleaf Baptist Church since 1966.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Travis Eskridge: and two sisters, Ople Marshall, and Naomi Simmons. Jean is survived by her husband of 61 years, Joseph Harman; brother, Leon Eskridge (Rita); and sister, Wanda Simmons (Emmett).

Funeral services will be at 11 AM on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy. Louisville, KY 40216. Burial will follow at Bethany Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 1 - 8 PM on Sunday at Owen Funeral Home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Cloverleaf Baptist Church Building Fund.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019
