Jean Elizabeth (Duer) Tichenor
Louisville - Jean Elizabeth (Duer) Tichenor, 80, of Prospect, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020.
She was born on August 23, 1939 in New Albany, IN to the late John and Lusada (Mullings) Duer.
A graduate of New Albany High School, class of 1957, her love of horses led to riding in many Equestrian events. She retired from Willis North American Inc, in 2002. She was a past member of Silver Street Methodist Church in New Albany, IN.
Survivors include her husband, Ronald Tichenor; her brother James Duer and newphew Paul Duer.
Visitation will be from 11:00 am until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 pm on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (235 Juneau Drive Louisville, KY 40243).
The family requests that in lieu of flowers memorial contributions be made to https://billygraham.org/give/give-online/
