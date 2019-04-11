|
|
Jean Flowers
Lousiville - Effie Lee Jean Shelley Flowers, age 91, passed away, Saturday, April 6, 2019, after a brief stay at Wesley Manor Healthcare Center in Louisville, KY.
She has been described as humble, kind and servant hearted. Her long life encouraged and lifted so many. "In a world where you can be anything, be nice." That is how she lived.
An elementary school teacher for 29 years, she taught in Burkesville, Hodgenville and in Louisville at Fairdale Elementary and Filson Elementary. She retired from teaching 30 years ago. She was a graduate of University of Louisville and was a member of JCTA and Alpha Delta Kappa Educator's Society.
She and her husband James were house parents at the KY Children's Home in the 1950's.
She was a former member of Cooper Memorial United Methodist Church in Louisville for 30 years where she taught the 5-year-old Sunday School Class. She was a member of Hodgenville United Methodist Church for 32 years. She was a member of the United Methodist Women her entire adult life.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Roxie Edith Williams Shelley and William Simon Shelley of Five Springs, KY and her beloved husband of 71 years, James Porter Flowers of Frogue, KY.
She is survived by two daughters, Marilyn (Rogers) Queen of Louisville and Debbie (Leon) Drennan of Brentwood, TN. Her pride and joy were her six grandchildren, Chad (Kim) Queen, Amy (John) Graybeal, Amanda (Adam) Burks, all of Louisville; Scott (Paige) Drennan of Franklin, TN, Allyson (Luke) Sexton of Brentwood, TN and Kelsey Drennan of Nashville, TN. She is also survived by thirteen great-grandchildren, Abi Queen, Alyssa Queen, Grayson Graybeal, Preston Graybeal, Bailey Burks, Eli Burks, Hampton Graybeal, Francie Kate Drennan, Amelia Burks, Caden Sexton, Emerson Graybeal, Effie Joy Drennan, Avery Sexton and two step-great-grandchildren, Tyler Hobbs and Hayley Hobbs.
Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon, Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home, 4400 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY, 40218. Burial will follow in the Resthaven Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 PM, Friday and after 10 AM, Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the following: Kentucky United Methodist Children's Home, 115 Ashgrove Rd, Nicholasville, KY 40356, Hodgenville United Methodist Church Vacation Bible School, 825 Tonieville Rd, Hodgenville, KY 42748 or Wesley Manor, 5012 E. Manslick Rd, Louisville, KY 40219.
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019