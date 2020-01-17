|
Jean Knott Poythress
Louisville - Jean Knott Poythress, age 82, passed away on January 14, 2020 at the Episcopal Church Home in Louisville, KY. Her family wishes to thank ECH for their loving care and compassion.
Jean was born in Macon, GA on November 14, 1937. A Fine Arts graduate of the University of Georgia, she was a talented painter, an avid gardener and enjoyed decorating and entertaining. Jean volunteered for over a decade at the Speed Art Museum in Louisville. Jean loved to read and was an enthusiastic crossword puzzle solver. She had a positive outlook and always had a smile on her face; loving to all who knew her. Many friends attest to her devoted assistance with interior design, cooking and being a shoulder to lean on when needed.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband, John Maynard Poythress, her parents James and Emily Knott, and her brother James A. Knott. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Leigh Poythress Wilson (Dewayne) and John Maynard Poythress lll (Michele), grandchildren, Dalton Poythress, Laine Poythress, Jason Wilson and John Wilson.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Waterfront Botanical Gardens on Saturday, January 25, 2020 beginning at 10:00 AM. Family visitation will be from 10:00 - 10:30AM, a memorial service will begin at 10:30AM and a brunch will be served following the service. The family invites all who loved Jean to join them.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy should be sent in her memory to the Waterfront Botanical Gardens, P.O. Box 5056, Louisville, KY 40255 or online at waterfrontgardens.org/support/donate-online/.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020