Jean Lois "Lottie" ByrdLouisville - It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our mother, Jean Lois (Lottie) Bowling Byrd. Lottie was born on August 13, 1926 in New Hope, KY to the late Web and Alice Dant Bowling, and passed peacefully into eternal life surrounded by love on the morning of Sunday, September 6, 2020 at the home of her daughter.As a young woman, Lottie worked at Schenley Distillery in the personnel office. It is there she would meet Charles E. Byrd, Sr. to whom she would marry on April 24, 1954 and celebrate 53 years of marriage until his death on March 11, 2008.In order to send their three children to Catholic high schools in the 70s, Lottie took a job at Taylor Drug Stores in the personnel office where she enjoyed her job and co-workers, and retired from there in the late 80s.During this retirement, Lottie took many trips with her sisters, kept an immaculate house, helped babysit grandchildren, worked part-time as a bookkeeper for Dr. Stengel, and most importantly attended 7am mass daily at either St. Louis Bertrand or St. Agnes Church. Lottie was a devout woman who said her rosary every day, went to confession regularly, and never missed a Holy Day of Obligation! (Until her children took away her driving privileges at the age of 91!)Lottie lived at Twinbrook Assisted Living Apts. until one too many falls in May led her to a brief stay at Nazareth Home where the COVID 19 restrictions accelerated her decline, and the decision was made to move her to her daughter's home under the tender care of her children and with the help of Hosparus of Louisville.Lottie was predeceased by not only her parents and husband, but siblings Bob, Celie, Corky and Jerry and the siblings of her husband and their spouses. She is survived by her children Cheryl Ray (Phil), Chuck Byrd, Alice Hoffer (Duke) (Cincinnati, OH), beloved grandchildren Chad Ray (Ashley), Katie Embry (Brandon), Hannah Hoffer (Cincinnati, OH) Will Hoffer (Riverside, CA) and Michael Hoffer (Columbus, OH), great- grandchildren Hayley and Brooks Ray and Baby Boy Embry due in February 2021. She is also survived by siblings, Frankie Mouser, Wally Bowling, Joannie O'Bryan, Allie Kirkpatrick. and Pat Bowling (Minta Jean) along with many nieces and nephews.Visitation will be at Highlands Funeral Home from 3-8pm on Thursday, September 10, 2020 (masks required) with a mass of Christian Burial at 9:30am Friday, September 11, 2020 at St. Louis Bertrand Church (masks required). Burial will immediately follow at Calvary Cemetery.In Lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Hosparus of Louisville.