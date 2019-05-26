Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
View Map
Service
Following Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Sampson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Lorraine Freiberger Sampson


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jean Lorraine Freiberger Sampson Obituary
Jean Lorraine Freiberger Sampson

LOUISVILLE - passed away on May 23rd at the age of 91. Jean was born on October 15, 1927 to Edward and Corinne Herbold Freiberger. She was a former secretary at Belknap Hardware and American Synthetic Rubber Company and a homemaker. She was a long time member of St. Peter's United Church of Christ where she served on the board and was Treasurer for many years.

She married James Henry Sampson in November 1948, and they were married for 60 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, father and mother. She is survived by two daughters, Janice Sampson and Nancy Wilson (Keith); two grandchildren, Lance Wilson (Gina) and Stacy Deren (Mike); and one great grandson.

Her visitation will be from 10:30 am until 12:30 pm on Tuesday, May 28, at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road, with a ceremony immediately following. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Episcopal Church Home and her Hosparus team for all their care and support over the past eighteen months.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus of Louisville or the Capital Fund at Beargrass Christian Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now