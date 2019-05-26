|
|
Jean Lorraine Freiberger Sampson
LOUISVILLE - passed away on May 23rd at the age of 91. Jean was born on October 15, 1927 to Edward and Corinne Herbold Freiberger. She was a former secretary at Belknap Hardware and American Synthetic Rubber Company and a homemaker. She was a long time member of St. Peter's United Church of Christ where she served on the board and was Treasurer for many years.
She married James Henry Sampson in November 1948, and they were married for 60 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, father and mother. She is survived by two daughters, Janice Sampson and Nancy Wilson (Keith); two grandchildren, Lance Wilson (Gina) and Stacy Deren (Mike); and one great grandson.
Her visitation will be from 10:30 am until 12:30 pm on Tuesday, May 28, at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road, with a ceremony immediately following. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Episcopal Church Home and her Hosparus team for all their care and support over the past eighteen months.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus of Louisville or the Capital Fund at Beargrass Christian Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 26, 2019