Jean Mansfield Cassady
Louisville - Jean Mansfield Cassady, 91, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, in Lexington, KY. Jean was born in Louisville on November 16, 1927. Her parents were the late William and Fannie Mansfield, of Louisville.
Jean resided in Louisville, where she raised her family, until her relocation to Lexington in 2016. She taught music at Louisville's Sacred Heart Academy for 29 years, sang in productions of the Kentucky Opera Association, and taught student vocalists privately throughout her career. Her students won numerous awards and citations for their musical skills and accomplishments. Jean played several musical instruments, and continued to play the piano until shortly before her death.
Jean is survived by three sons, Dr. Joseph F. Cassady, Jr. (Christianna), of Gainesville, FL; John David Cassady, of Melbourne, FL; and Charles Kevin Cassady (Christy), of Lexington; two granddaughters, Victoria Cain Cassady, of Iowa City, IA, and Caroline Grace Cassady, of Orlando, FL; nephews Dr. W. Michael Mansfield and Horace Grant Skaggs, and nieces Julie Mansfield Lockhart and Sarah Elizabeth Mansfield. Her beloved brother, Dr. William Johnston Mansfield, and her beloved sisters, Mildred Skaggs and Mary Smith, preceded her in death.
The family would like to recognize Jean's lifelong friend Doris Davis Downs, of Louisville; and thank the staffs of Sayre Christian Village, Morning Pointe East, and Bluegrass Care Navigators for caring support provided to Jean in her time of greatest need.
Funeral service 2 p.m. Tuesday at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane, with burial to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation 12pm Tuesday until time of service.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 25, 2019